WATCH: Trevor Lawrence details path to upcoming NFL draft

TigerNet Staff by

The wait is almost over for Trevor Lawrence and the history he can make next week.

Lawrence is set to be the first No. 1 NFL draft pick in Clemson history on Thursday, April 29, with the Jacksonville Jaguars being the lucky team to get the All-American former Tiger.

Lawrence gives a glimpse into his journey to this point in a teaser for next week's draft, which will air on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC (8 p.m. start):

A legendary career at @ClemsonFB.



Now @Trevorlawrencee is ready to get work in the pros.



??: 2021 #NFLDraft - 4/29 to 5/1 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/zWQqhLlxRM — NFL (@NFL) April 23, 2021