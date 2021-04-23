|
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence details path to upcoming NFL draft
|Friday, April 23, 2021, 1:42 PM-
The wait is almost over for Trevor Lawrence and the history he can make next week.
Lawrence is set to be the first No. 1 NFL draft pick in Clemson history on Thursday, April 29, with the Jacksonville Jaguars being the lucky team to get the All-American former Tiger.
Lawrence gives a glimpse into his journey to this point in a teaser for next week's draft, which will air on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC (8 p.m. start):
A legendary career at @ClemsonFB.— NFL (@NFL) April 23, 2021
Now @Trevorlawrencee is ready to get work in the pros.
??: 2021 #NFLDraft - 4/29 to 5/1 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/zWQqhLlxRM
