WATCH: Trevor Lawrence comes back to Clemson to practice with NFL teammates
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, July 26, 2021, 8:54 PM
Lawrence was back in Clemson recently throwing to his new teammates
Lawrence was back in Clemson recently throwing to his new teammates

Jaguar rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence was back in Tiger Town recently to work out with some of his new Jaguar teammates.

Clemson put NFL hash marks on their practice field so that Lawrence and a few of his receiver teammates would be comfortable practicing their offense.

"Wassup, guys. It's great to be back in Clemson," Lawrence said in the following video. "Big shoutout to coach McCorvey and the whole grounds crew that painted the NFL hashes, numbers and adjusted it all for us. Me and my guys getting some work in during the offseason. I really appreciate it."

Lawrence knows that Clemson is like a second home for him.

"That's what Clemson is about. Big family, and it's really good to be back."

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Dabo Swinney gives his early prediction on "superconference era"
Dabo Swinney gives his early prediction on "superconference era"
Paul Finebaum says ACC's place in realignment affects Clemson brand
Paul Finebaum says ACC's place in realignment affects Clemson brand
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence comes back to Clemson to practice with NFL teammates
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence comes back to Clemson to practice with NFL teammates
Eight Tigers make All-ACC preseason team to lead conference
Eight Tigers make All-ACC preseason team to lead conference
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest