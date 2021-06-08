WATCH: Trevor and Marissa Lawrence wedding reception highlights with Dabo Swinney, teammates

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Continued congratulations and happiness to the young married couple Trevor and Marissa Lawrence on tying the knot back in April.

Joyful Entertainment based out of Greenville, SC released a new video recently of the Lawrence wedding reception that included a few highlights of the happy occasion including a sighting from Dabo Swinney and various Clemson football players.

Check it out below:

Video Description: Trevor and Marissa Lawrence's wedding reception at Montage Palmetto Bluff! Joyful Entertainment delivered the fun all night and had a blast celebrating Trevor and Marissa!!