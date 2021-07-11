WATCH: Trenton Simpson wins race despite Malcolm Greene diving for finish line

Speed kills.

One of the traits that the Clemson defense has had for many years is their speed on their defensive line, linebacker core, and defensive backs.

Talented linebacker Trenton Simpson and defensive back Malcolm Greene had a race recently to see how who was the faster player that day.

Simpson shared a short clip of their one-on-one race as it appears that he narrowly beat Greene despite Greene doing a full dive for the finish line.

"You cant beattttttttttt meeeeee boyyyyyyyy??????????????part 2………Trenton Simpson AKA @usainbolt JR 2-0 VS Malcolm Greene," Simpson posted.

Great job by Greene to give it his all on the race to try to get the win.

Look for both players to play huge roles for the Clemson defense this year.

