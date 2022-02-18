WATCH: Travis Etienne updates injury rehab, talks 2022 focus, favorite Clemson memories
by - 2022 Feb 18, Fri 12:32
Travis Etienne says he is at 80-85 percent health-wise and running now in his comeback from a foot injury. (USA TODAY/Jasen Vinlove)
Former Clemson running back Travis Etienne recalled his path to success at Clemson and some humorous stories along the way in a podcast with former teammate Darien Rencher this week.

After a first-round NFL draft selection from the Jacksonville Jaguars last spring, Etienne suffered a foot injury that ended his rookie season before it really began in the preseason.

He is getting closer to hitting the field again.

"My foot is doing much better. I'm really just getting back into the gym and doing squatting for the first time really this past week, so that's been really good," Etienne said. "I've been running for a while now. Getting back to that 80-85 percent range. I'm definitely heading in the right direction. As you know with injuries, you got to take it day by day. You can't skip no days. Really can't. Just taking it day by day.

"You just find peace in seeing people with this injury and seeing how they've done throughout their careers. I find peace in that."

More from topics the interview:

Watch below:

Justyn Ross "ready to go" and show his ability at NFL combine
Clemson heads to Louisville in battle of teams desperate for win
WATCH: Dabo Swinney on having earlier signing period, transfer portal, schools tampering
Clemson updates mask mandate requirement
