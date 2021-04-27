WATCH: Travis Etienne hype video "Goat mode"

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out this highlight video "Goat Mode" of Clemson star running back Travis Etienne.

Video Description: Travis Etienne came to Clemson as the final addition to the 2017 recruiting class and left the program as one of the greatest players to ever don orange and white. While his recruitment was delayed by the Tigers' quest for their second national championship, once Coach Tony Elliott had a chance to visit the Etienne family in Jennings, Louisiana, the orange dye was cast for a third crown jewel in Death Valley. Etienne splashed on the scene that first fall practice and then famously let the world see his potential one night in the fourth quarter in Louisville, prompting Chris Fowler to prophetically muse, "shades of things to come."