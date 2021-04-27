WATCH: Travis Etienne hype video "Goat mode"
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, April 27, 2021, 9:28 AM

Check out this highlight video "Goat Mode" of Clemson star running back Travis Etienne.

Video Description: Travis Etienne came to Clemson as the final addition to the 2017 recruiting class and left the program as one of the greatest players to ever don orange and white. While his recruitment was delayed by the Tigers' quest for their second national championship, once Coach Tony Elliott had a chance to visit the Etienne family in Jennings, Louisiana, the orange dye was cast for a third crown jewel in Death Valley. Etienne splashed on the scene that first fall practice and then famously let the world see his potential one night in the fourth quarter in Louisville, prompting Chris Fowler to prophetically muse, "shades of things to come."

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Dabo Swinney challenges Lane Kiffin to one-on-one matchup
Dabo Swinney challenges Lane Kiffin to one-on-one matchup
ESPN report: NFL team looking to trade up to get Travis Etienne
ESPN report: NFL team looking to trade up to get Travis Etienne
ESPN names Clemson defender a "most intriguing" 2022 NFL draft prospect
ESPN names Clemson defender a "most intriguing" 2022 NFL draft prospect
WATCH: Travis Etienne hype video "Goat mode"
WATCH: Travis Etienne hype video "Goat mode"
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest