WATCH: Top ACC head coaches featuring Dabo Swinney, Mack Brown

Check out the following video discussing the best head coaches in ACC football, including Dabo Swinney, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: The ACC is brimming with elite coaches, but two stand above the rest. When asked at the 2021 ACC Football Kickoff who were the best coaches in the conference, Clemson's Dabo Swinney and North Carolina's Mack Brown were crowned the ACC's best. Swinney has led Clemson to six consecutive ACC Championships and Brown in two seasons has turned UNC into a real ACC title contender. Hear what their fellow coaches have to say about Dabo Swinney and Mack Brown right here.