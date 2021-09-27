WATCH: Tony Elliott reviews NC State gameplan, Tiger offense

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott spoke to the media Monday morning as he reviewed the Clemson offense after the double-overtime loss to North Carolina State.

Tony Elliott says there are a lot of things he can do better as a play-caller....Needs to put DJ in a better position by possibly taking some of the decisions off his plate. https://t.co/rB0tUx585L — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) September 27, 2021

Tony Elliott says the Tigers need to make 100% of the layups so that it will open up the fast break (big plays). In the past, he said they have been really good with the layups. https://t.co/BGzA6seLDU — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) September 27, 2021

Tony Elliott on archaic offense comments: "It's the same plays that they are running in North Carolina. The same plays that are being run all around the country. We are just not having success. We are not executing at a high https://t.co/PH2Edkvlf8 — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) September 27, 2021