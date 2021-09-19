WATCH: Tony Elliott on Clemson's offensive struggles vs. GT

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott spoke to the media following his team's 14-8 win against Georgia Tech on Saturday.

“Really, really proud of our guys because we prepared for who we thought they were going to be, and they came out in a structure that was completely different than what we've seen. We've only seen that do that one other time,” Elliott said. “I thought the guys did a good job of settling in, especially in the second half, in doing what we needed to do. Structurally, they weren't going to give us the big play. They were going to make us be patient. But we are still leaving too many points on the field. You look at the situations, we felt like we were playing an option team because of the number of possessions. We only had eight possessions and put together some good drives but didn't finish them. Down there in the red zone we had a fumble and we got stopped on a fourth down. No sacks, so there are some positives to build off of, but there is going to be some things we can learn and grow from.”