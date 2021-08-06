|
WATCH: Three Tigers ranked as Top 5 ACC defensive linemen
Check out the following video discussing the top five ACC defensive linemen including Tyler Davis, Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.
Video Description: There are some ferocious defensive lines in the ACC headlined by some of college football's brightest stars. Clemson's Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy exploded onto the college football landscape last season. Pitt's Calijah Kancey is an up-and-coming star. How do we rank these fearsome men of the trenches?