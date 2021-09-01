WATCH: The Summer of "Big Cinco" featuring TigerNet's David Hood

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet's David Hood breaks down Clemson starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei with the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson's D.J. Uiagalelei is set to take over the helm at quarterback for the Tigers against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night. "Big Cinco" is the latest in a long line of Tiger greats as he will take over for legendary quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Last season he gave flashes of brilliance, finishing with 914 passing yards, and 9 TDR (2 Games). Tigernet.com's David Hood and ACC Digitial Network Host Wes Bryant discuss the summer of Uiagalelei and what fans can expect right here!