BREAKING

WATCH: The moment Jackson Carman found out he’ll play for his hometown team
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, April 30, 2021, 8:33 PM
Carman and his crew were happy after the pick
Carman and his crew were happy after the pick

Dreams do come true sometimes.

Clemson offensive lineman Jackson Carman was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 46th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday night.

Carman is an Ohio native, and the Bengals are his hometown team.

The selection made Carman the highest-drafted Clemson offensive lineman since 1971. Carman started each of his last 27 games with Clemson as the Tigers reached the Playoff each year and won the National Championship in 2018.

He was named a second-team All-American in 2020 and earned All-ACC honors each of the last two years.

Check out a video of Carman with his friends and family finding out that he got drafted by the Bengals.

Spoiler: They were pretty excited.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: The emotional moment Amari Rodgers gets the "call" from the Packers
WATCH: The emotional moment Amari Rodgers gets the "call" from the Packers
Twitter reacts to Jackson Carman being picked in second round
Twitter reacts to Jackson Carman being picked in second round
WATCH: The moment Jackson Carman found out he’ll play for his hometown team
WATCH: The moment Jackson Carman found out he’ll play for his hometown team
Trevor Lawrence shatters merchandise records for draft picks
Trevor Lawrence shatters merchandise records for draft picks
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest