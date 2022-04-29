WATCH: The moment Andrew Booth heard he got drafted by Vikings

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

It's always a special moment when a football player realizes his dreams of playing in the NFL.

On Friday night, Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 42 pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Check out the following video of his reaction alongside his friends and family as they celebrate alongside him as he achieves his life-long goal of playing in the NFL.

Congrats to Booth, as he was a fun player to watch while at Clemson.

Photo of the draft party:

Been staring at this photo for five mins?? pic.twitter.com/FHLsG439f0 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 30, 2022