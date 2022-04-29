WATCH: The moment Andrew Booth heard he got drafted by Vikings
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Apr 29, Fri 20:57
Booth celebrating with his friends and family after getting drafted
Booth celebrating with his friends and family after getting drafted

It's always a special moment when a football player realizes his dreams of playing in the NFL.

On Friday night, Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 42 pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Check out the following video of his reaction alongside his friends and family as they celebrate alongside him as he achieves his life-long goal of playing in the NFL.

Congrats to Booth, as he was a fun player to watch while at Clemson.

Photo of the draft party:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: The moment Andrew Booth heard he got drafted by Vikings
WATCH: The moment Andrew Booth heard he got drafted by Vikings
Twitter reacts to Vikings drafting Andrew Booth
Twitter reacts to Vikings drafting Andrew Booth
No. 18 Clemson swats Yellow Jackets to open series
No. 18 Clemson swats Yellow Jackets to open series
No. 10 Cards top Tigers to open series
No. 10 Cards top Tigers to open series
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest