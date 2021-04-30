BREAKING

WATCH: The emotional moment Amari Rodgers gets the "call" from the Packers
by - Friday, April 30, 2021, 11:46 PM

Former Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers was selected with the 85th overall pick in the third round by the Green Bay Packers on Friday. Rodgers tallied 181 catches for 2,144 yards and 15 touchdowns over 1,901 snaps.

Rodgers also overcame a torn ACL in spring practice at Clemson in 2019 and amazingly returned to the field later that fall.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: The emotional moment Amari Rodgers gets the "call" from the Packers
WATCH: The emotional moment Amari Rodgers gets the "call" from the Packers
Twitter reacts to Jackson Carman being picked in second round
Twitter reacts to Jackson Carman being picked in second round
WATCH: The moment Jackson Carman found out he’ll play for his hometown team
WATCH: The moment Jackson Carman found out he’ll play for his hometown team
Trevor Lawrence shatters merchandise records for draft picks
Trevor Lawrence shatters merchandise records for draft picks
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest