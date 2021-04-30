WATCH: The emotional moment Amari Rodgers gets the "call" from the Packers

Former Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers was selected with the 85th overall pick in the third round by the Green Bay Packers on Friday. Rodgers tallied 181 catches for 2,144 yards and 15 touchdowns over 1,901 snaps.

Rodgers also overcame a torn ACL in spring practice at Clemson in 2019 and amazingly returned to the field later that fall.

Overcoming a torn ACL in just 173 days, the extra work after practice, all the early morning workouts. This moment? This moment is the result of those sacrifices.



— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) May 1, 2021