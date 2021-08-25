WATCH: The Alliance hype video featuring Clemson as Captain America

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The ACC, Big Ten, and Pac-12 announced 'The Alliance' on Tuesday, a strategic grouping with 41 institutions collaborating on the future evolution of college athletics.

Obviously, most fans were excited about the idea of a future with new matchups of teams that normally don't play against each other.

A fun Marvel Universe hype video was released shortly after the alliance news featuring Clemson as Captain America, Ohio State as the Black Panther, North Carolina as Falcon, Oregon as Dr. Strange, Penn State as Star-Lord, Syracuse as Spiderman, Bucky Barnes as Florida State, Thor as USC, Wisconsin as Ant-man, Miami as the Hulk, Purdue as Rocket Raccoon, and the SEC conference as the evil villain Thanos.

Check out the following video especially if you are a fan of the Marvel movies:

Official: The ACC - Big Ten - Pac-12 Alliance has been assembled.



pic.twitter.com/VUj7yOKh8P — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) August 24, 2021

Video by: Austin Pendergist