WATCH: Tee Higgins joins 'The Fridge' as Clemson players to score in Super Bowl
by - 2022 Feb 13, Sun 20:00

Former Clemson star receiver Tee Higgins joined the record books with a first-half touchdown in Super Bowl LVI.

Higgins was on the receiving end of a 6-yard half-back TD pass to get the Bengals' first trip the end zone.

He became the second Clemson player to score a TD in the Super Bowl, joining former Chicago Bears defensive lineman (and part-time goal line package back) William "The Refrigerator" Perry.

Watch the Higgins' first TD below:

He scored to kick-off the second half on a 75-yarder as well:

Check out Perry's score in the link below:

