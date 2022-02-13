WATCH: Tee Higgins joins 'The Fridge' as Clemson players to score in Super Bowl

TigerNet Staff by

Former Clemson star receiver Tee Higgins joined the record books with a first-half touchdown in Super Bowl LVI.

Higgins was on the receiving end of a 6-yard half-back TD pass to get the Bengals' first trip the end zone.

He became the second Clemson player to score a TD in the Super Bowl, joining former Chicago Bears defensive lineman (and part-time goal line package back) William "The Refrigerator" Perry.

Watch the Higgins' first TD below:

Make room for Tee, Fridge.



Tee becomes the second Clemson player to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl all-time, joining William Perry. https://t.co/pZvnpZGuw9 — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) February 14, 2022

Give us all the angles!



??: #SBLVI on NBCpic.twitter.com/rsqTys6xFW — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) February 14, 2022

He scored to kick-off the second half on a 75-yarder as well:

Check out Perry's score in the link below: