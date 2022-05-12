WATCH: Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase featured in new NIKE commercial
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 May 12, Thu 12:37
Higgins and Chase are a dynamic duo in the NFL
Higgins and Chase are a dynamic duo in the NFL

The Bengals receiver core is no joke with former Clemson standout Tee Higgins and star wideout Ja'Marr Chase making plays all over the gridiron.

Higgins finished the season with an impressive 74 receptions for 1,091 yards and six scores, while Chase had 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The talented teammates were featured in a new NIKE commercial showcasing the new Vapor Jet 7 Football gloves.

"The latest version of the Vapor Jet is flexible and lightweight with an all-new Magnigrip+ palm to help secure the catch in any situation," Nike posted on Instagram.

Will these gloves make you catch like them? No way but you might look a little cooler.

Check out the video below:

