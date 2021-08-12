WATCH: Swinney talks 'edge' of Clemson-Georgia opener with former Bulldogs coach

Clemson and Georgia will renew a regional rivalry on Sept. 4 in Charlotte and Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney caught up with former Bulldogs head coach Jim Donnan for an UGASports.com podcast recently.

The two crossed paths in the coaching circles when Donnan coached Georgia from 1996-2000 and Swinney was an assistant with Alabama.

Donnan asked Swinney about the Clemson-Georgia game and series, and Swinney reiterated that he wants to play the Bulldogs every season.

"This is a heavyweight matchup right here," Swinney said. "Check all the recruiting rankings, they have plenty of players around there. It's exciting though. I've always said, Clemson and Georgia should play every year. It's crazy that we have to go all the way out to Texas to play Texas A&M or Georgia has to go to UCLA or whatever or Oklahoma or whoever.

"I kinda grew up watching the Clemson-Georgia game and it was one of those games we always watched. It's a tough matchup because you have a high likelihood to get beat in games like this but it's exciting because there's an edge that comes with opening up with a game like this."

Watch more from the in-depth interview below: