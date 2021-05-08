WATCH: South Carolina President calls his school 'University of California' at graduation

TigerNet Staff by

It is a happy time around college campuses with a new crop of graduates across the country.

Tiger Town has been buzzing as students realize their goals and dreams of finally becoming college graduates.

Nearby in Columbia, the University of South Carolina held their own graduations, including the commencement exercises for the Darla Moore School of Business on Friday evening.

Things got extremely awkward as South Carolina President Robert Caslen was confused about what University he was at.

“It now my honor and privilege to officially congratulate you as the newest alumni from the University of California,” Caslen said during the ceremony.

“South Carolina,” someone whispered to Caslen.

“Carolina!” Caslen hollered. “Sorry about that.”

“Woooooo!” Caslen added awkwardly. “I owe you push-ups.”

This remarkable error makes some sense because, over the years, the in-state school have been called different names like USC, SCar, South Carolina, and recently rebranded to UofSC.

Obviously, South Carolina alumni, fans, and students on social media are very embarrassed by this egregious slip-up.