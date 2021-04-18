WATCH: Sneak peek at Travis Etienne's rookie cards

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

One of the top Clemson running backs of all-time is headed to the pro ranks with Travis Etienne.

Etienne could be the first running back chosen in the upcoming 2021 NFL draft.

To get you ready for the draft to cheer on the Tigers, Panini America is releasing a three-part docuseries featuring Travis Etienne called 'Road to Rated Rookie.'

"Draft me cause because I feel like I'm the best player at my position, Etienne said in episode one. "My ability to do more with less. I feel like I don't demand the ball each and every play and be able to go out there and be special. I feel like bring me in only makes a team better."

Check out the video below that has a sneak peek on what Etienne's rookie cards look like:

Excited for what's in store, Thank you @paniniamerica for helping me tell my story. #RatedRoookie pic.twitter.com/rzvFECdvXz — Travis Etienne Jr??? (@swaggy_t1) April 15, 2021