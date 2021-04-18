WATCH: Sneak peek at Travis Etienne's rookie cards
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, April 18, 2021, 9:35 AM
WATCH: Sneak peek at Travis Etienne's rookie cards

One of the top Clemson running backs of all-time is headed to the pro ranks with Travis Etienne.

Etienne could be the first running back chosen in the upcoming 2021 NFL draft.

To get you ready for the draft to cheer on the Tigers, Panini America is releasing a three-part docuseries featuring Travis Etienne called 'Road to Rated Rookie.'

"Draft me cause because I feel like I'm the best player at my position, Etienne said in episode one. "My ability to do more with less. I feel like I don't demand the ball each and every play and be able to go out there and be special. I feel like bring me in only makes a team better."

Check out the video below that has a sneak peek on what Etienne's rookie cards look like:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Charone Peake, bride's entrance to wedding reception was epic
WATCH: Charone Peake, bride's entrance to wedding reception was epic
Tigers shut out No. 1 Pitt to earn ACC's NCAA automatic bid
Tigers shut out No. 1 Pitt to earn ACC's NCAA automatic bid
DJ Uiagalelei's father sends heartfelt birthday message to his son
DJ Uiagalelei's father sends heartfelt birthday message to his son
Tigers rally to top BC for Rittman's 800th career win
Tigers rally to top BC for Rittman's 800th career win
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest