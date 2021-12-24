|
WATCH: Sights and Sounds from Clemson Bowl Practice in Orlando
|2021 Dec 24, Fri 14:43-
Check out the sights and sounds from Clemson's practice in Orlando for their upcoming game against the Iowa State Cyclones in the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl.
Video courtesy of Clemson Athletics.
When you have a camera and mic set up to grab sound-on-tape from the head coach, it turns out you also get reports from Senior Practice Correspondent @ruke33 with special guests @tdbeast5390 and @jalyn_phillips. pic.twitter.com/L6YbfGXkG1— Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) December 24, 2021
Tags: Clemson Football