WATCH: Shaq Lawson with his first career interception at any level
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, November 1, 2021, 10:56 AM
Lawson with his first interception in the NFL (Danielle Parhizkaran - USA Today Sports)
Lawson with his first interception in the NFL (Danielle Parhizkaran - USA Today Sports)

New York Jets defensive end Shaq Lawson made personal history in the Jets' 34-31 comeback win over the Bengals on Sunday.

Lawson knocked down a Joe Burrow pass with 4:36 left in the fourth quarter and caught the football to get his first career interception at any level.

The Jets ended up scoring two plays later for the winning score.

"I didn’t even know how to act when I got it," Lawson said about the interception during post-game interviews.

"Only thing I was thinking was, ‘I got to catch this, I can’t let Joe Burrow interfere with me like that. "It was just a big play, man. … It worked out in my favor. I was in the right place at the right time."

Lawson has 12 tackles, a fumble recovery, two pass deflections, and the pick for the season.

