WATCH: Shane Beamer apologizes to fans for shutout loss to Clemson

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer held his postgame press conference following his team's 30-0 rivalry loss to No. 23 Clemson on Saturday night.

“Congratulations to Clemson," Beamer said. "They played great, especially defensively. They played lights out defensively. There's a reason they held Georgia to three points,” Beamer said. “That was the defense we saw out there tonight. We certainly didn't play well ourselves. I want to apologize to our fans for that performance. It starts with me as a head coach. That Gamecock Walk, I don't think I've ever been a part of anything like that in my coaching career. I appreciate what our fans did. We challenged them, and they were awesome. I'm sorry we didn't play better for you."

Beamer said the locker room was hurt after that disappointing loss.

“We hurt," he said. "There's a lot of tears in that locker room right now. This is a critical month for us coming up. I'm so happy we get another month together as a football team,” he said. “We have to get better and continue to improve. This is just the beginning of Carolina football. We're only continuing to get better. We're going to continue to work so we don't have nights like these."

The win was seven in a row for the Tigers over the Gamecocks.