WATCH: Pro Football Focus talks Trevor Lawrence

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Pro Football Focus' Seth Galina talks in-depth about quarterback Trevor Lawrence and what the star quarterback will bring to the NFL in the following video, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson's Trevor Lawrence is poised to become the first selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. His 3 years in Death Valley were nothing short of spectacular. He has held one of the top 10 quarterback ratings since his freshman season. He has thrived in areas vital to quarterback performance including passing grade, deep passing grade, and deep passing yardage. ACCDN host Wes Bryant and Pro Football Focus' Seth Galina take you inside the analytics, make an NFL comparison, and discuss his potential impact on the Jacksonville Jaguars right here!