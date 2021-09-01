WATCH: Paul Finebaum talks Clemson-Georgia matchup

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

ESPN analysts Heather Dinich and Paul Finebaum were on First Take on Wednesday morning discussing Saturday's Clemson vs. Georgia matchup and how a loss could impact each team's playoff chances.

"I don't know about Clemson," Finebaum said about Clemson's playoff chances with one loss. "Let's say they lose this game, and a lot of teams go undefeated in the Big 12 and elsewhere, and suddenly what does Clemson have on its resume. There is a win over North Carolina State and UNC in the (ACC) championship game with one or two losses. I'm not convinced they will get in at that point."

Dinich disagreed with Finebaum, believing that Georgia has a harder time making the playoff (with one loss) with Alabama standing in their way in a possible SEC championship game.

Clemson is currently a 3-point favorite against the Bulldogs.