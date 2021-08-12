WATCH: Nolan Turner ranked as a top 25 ACC player
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Aug 12, Thu 09:28

Clemson defensive back Nolan Turner was named the No. 21 ranked ACC player for the 2021 season according to the following video, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson defensive back Nolan Turner is one of the Tigers' finest, and a true leader on defense. He was a second-team All-American and second-team All-ACC selection in 2020. He registered 66.0 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, and snagged 3 interceptions. Turner is a rangy player who can make you pay in the passing game, and come up and lay the lumber in the box. Get set for our #21 player in the 2021 ACC Top 25 Returning Players, Nolan Turner, right here!

Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
RANK: Clemson 2021 Offensive Breakout Player
RANK: Clemson 2021 Offensive Breakout Player
WATCH: Andrew Booth breaks down Clemson camp standouts, benefits of yoga
WATCH: Andrew Booth breaks down Clemson camp standouts, benefits of yoga
WATCH: Swinney talks 'edge' of Clemson-Georgia opener with former Bulldogs coach
WATCH: Swinney talks 'edge' of Clemson-Georgia opener with former Bulldogs coach
WATCH: Nolan Turner ranked as a top 25 ACC player
WATCH: Nolan Turner ranked as a top 25 ACC player
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest