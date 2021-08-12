WATCH: Nolan Turner ranked as a top 25 ACC player

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson defensive back Nolan Turner was named the No. 21 ranked ACC player for the 2021 season according to the following video, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson defensive back Nolan Turner is one of the Tigers' finest, and a true leader on defense. He was a second-team All-American and second-team All-ACC selection in 2020. He registered 66.0 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, and snagged 3 interceptions. Turner is a rangy player who can make you pay in the passing game, and come up and lay the lumber in the box. Get set for our #21 player in the 2021 ACC Top 25 Returning Players, Nolan Turner, right here!