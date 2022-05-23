WATCH: NFL highlights Hunter Renfrow as one of league's best route runners

Is Hunter Renfrow the most underrated route runner in the NFL?

That's the question the NFL's Twitter account posed on Monday with an extended highlight reel of the former standout Clemson receiver's top plays to this point in an already productive pro career.

Renfrow was invited to the Pro Bowl last season after he topped 1,000 receiving yards (1,038) with nine touchdowns.

Watch the highlights below:

Is @renfrowhunter the most underrated route runner in the league? ?? pic.twitter.com/rNpzaVQyJ5 — NFL (@NFL) May 23, 2022