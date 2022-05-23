WATCH: NFL highlights Hunter Renfrow as one of league's best route runners
by - 2022 May 23, Mon 17:23
Hunter Renfrow has already built up a reputation as one of the toughest receivers to coverage in the NFL (USAT/Trevor Ruszkowski).
Is Hunter Renfrow the most underrated route runner in the NFL?

That's the question the NFL's Twitter account posed on Monday with an extended highlight reel of the former standout Clemson receiver's top plays to this point in an already productive pro career.

Renfrow was invited to the Pro Bowl last season after he topped 1,000 receiving yards (1,038) with nine touchdowns.

Watch the highlights below:

