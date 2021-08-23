WATCH: NFL analyst impressed with early Trevor Lawrence look in video breakdown

TigerNet Staff by

Trevor Lawrence is one preseason game in and has one to come Monday night on ESPN against the New Orleans Saints (8 p.m./ESPN), but he is already drawing praise from a longtime NFL analyst.

Lawrence became Clemson's first No. 1 overall NFL draft pick in April and has worked his way back after surgery on his non-throwing shoulder over the winter.

He connected on 6-of-9 throws for 71 yards over two series in his preseason debut Aug. 14.

"I feel like the first time out there, I felt comfortable, felt poised," Lawrence told reporters after the game that Saturday. "There's obviously things to clean up, but I thought it was a pretty good day."

NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger says there was "a lot of good stuff" from Lawrence's performance and gave a thorough video breakdown below: