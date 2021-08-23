WATCH: NFL analyst impressed with early Trevor Lawrence look in video breakdown
by - Monday, August 23, 2021, 12:01 PM
Lawrence showed glimpses of his pro potential in the first preseason game. (Photo: Nathan Ray Seebeck / USATODAY)
Trevor Lawrence is one preseason game in and has one to come Monday night on ESPN against the New Orleans Saints (8 p.m./ESPN), but he is already drawing praise from a longtime NFL analyst.

Lawrence became Clemson's first No. 1 overall NFL draft pick in April and has worked his way back after surgery on his non-throwing shoulder over the winter.

He connected on 6-of-9 throws for 71 yards over two series in his preseason debut Aug. 14.

"I feel like the first time out there, I felt comfortable, felt poised," Lawrence told reporters after the game that Saturday. "There's obviously things to clean up, but I thought it was a pretty good day."

NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger says there was "a lot of good stuff" from Lawrence's performance and gave a thorough video breakdown below:

