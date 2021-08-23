|
WATCH: NFL analyst impressed with early Trevor Lawrence look in video breakdown
|Monday, August 23, 2021, 12:01 PM-
Trevor Lawrence is one preseason game in and has one to come Monday night on ESPN against the New Orleans Saints (8 p.m./ESPN), but he is already drawing praise from a longtime NFL analyst.
Lawrence became Clemson's first No. 1 overall NFL draft pick in April and has worked his way back after surgery on his non-throwing shoulder over the winter.
He connected on 6-of-9 throws for 71 yards over two series in his preseason debut Aug. 14.
"I feel like the first time out there, I felt comfortable, felt poised," Lawrence told reporters after the game that Saturday. "There's obviously things to clean up, but I thought it was a pretty good day."
NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger says there was "a lot of good stuff" from Lawrence's performance and gave a thorough video breakdown below:
.@BaldyNFL was impressed with @Trevorlawrencee's #NFLPreseason debut last week.— NFL (@NFL) August 23, 2021
More to come tonight. ??
??: #JAXvsNO -- 8pm ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/HYCcDOpqLU