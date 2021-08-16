WATCH: Myles Murphy ranked as a top 10 ACC player
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, August 16, 2021, 3:30 PM

Clemson defensive lineman Myles Murphy was named the No. 10 ranked ACC player for the 2021 season according to the following video, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Myles Murphy had a sensational freshman season for Clemson along the defensive line. In 2020, he had 12.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, and forced three fumbles at 6'5" and 275lbs. Murphy looks like the next great defensive lineman in a long line of great defensive linemen to play at Clemson over the last decade.

