WATCH: Mike Williams with spectacular 45-yard touchdown, tops 1000 yards for season

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

'WRU' continues to impress.

Los Angeles Rams receiver Mike Williams caught a 45-yard diving catch for a touchdown from Justin Herbert in Sunday's 34-13 win over the Denver Broncos.

Williams had three catches for 63 yards and the score in the win. He eclipsed 1000 yards for the season with 1,027 yards and joined former Tigers Tee Higgins (1,091) and Hunter Renfrow (1,027) in the 1000 yard club.

Herbert was so excited about the touchdown that he tackled Williams after the play was over.

The touchdown was Herbert's 35th touchdown of the season which is a new Charger single-season record that broke Phillip Rivers' 34 passing touchdowns in 2008.

Check out the diving touchdown below:

Justin Herbert to Mike Williams for the 45-yard TD!



Herbert's 35 passing TDs are the most in one season in @Chargers history. #BoltUp



??: #DENvsLAC on CBS

??: NFL app pic.twitter.com/gYp1floeUe — NFL (@NFL) January 2, 2022

Field view:

This angle of @darealmike_dub’s grab is UNREAL!



??: CBS pic.twitter.com/GqBpIjPGHz — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 3, 2022