WATCH: Mike Williams Mic'd Up in mega-performance in big win
|Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 10:20 AM-
Former Clemson receiver Mike Williams went off in a 47-42 Los Angeles Chargers win Sunday over the Cleveland Browns -- and he was "Mic'd Up" throughout.
Williams tallied 165 receiving yards and two scores in the big victory to continue a banner season.
Williams leads the NFL with six receiving touchdowns and ranks fifth in yards (471) and seventh in receptions (31).
Check out a teaser for the video and the full video link below:
.@darealmike_dub had 165 yards, 2 touchdowns AND he was mic’d up!— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 13, 2021
(via @chargers) pic.twitter.com/T9JeAzMbIF
