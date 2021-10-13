WATCH: Mike Williams Mic'd Up in mega-performance in big win

Former Clemson receiver Mike Williams went off in a 47-42 Los Angeles Chargers win Sunday over the Cleveland Browns -- and he was "Mic'd Up" throughout.

Williams tallied 165 receiving yards and two scores in the big victory to continue a banner season.

Williams leads the NFL with six receiving touchdowns and ranks fifth in yards (471) and seventh in receptions (31).

Check out a teaser for the video and the full video link below:

Full video link here