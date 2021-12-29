WATCH: Matt Campbell reacts to loss to Clemson

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell spoke to the media following his team's 20-13 loss to No. 19 Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl on Wednesday night.

"First and foremost, a lot of credit to Coach Swinney and their football team," Campbell said. "It was a great win for them and certainly for Coach, in his career, getting his 150th win. So, [I'm] really happy for him."

"I will say this about our team, though: Who we are and what we are about, what we stand for, I couldn't be prouder. You know, I know we didn't make a couple plays to finish what we wanted to do off, but how our kids played -- we were without some key football players, and the guts of our kids to fight, even down 20-3, and to have a chance to go win in the last drive, I think it says everything about our team and what this program is about."