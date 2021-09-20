WATCH: Matt Bockhorst fiery after not seeing offense meet Clemson standard
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Sep 20, Mon 13:28

Clemson offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst spoke to the media during Monday's media availability on various subjects including his fiery leadership during games.

"Well, you know, I mean, it’s an emotional game," he said. "I’m an emotional guy. I try to play the game the right way and play with fire. And at the end of the day, everyone’s got a job to do. And, you know, you got to be held accountable when you don’t do your job. If I don’t do my job, I’m held accountable. And same goes for everyone else’s playing. So it is what it is and whatever it takes to get that fire out of everybody, then that’s what I’m going to do.

Bockhorst wants the team to play well during his senior season.

"And for me, it’s kind of a burn the boats mentality. You know what? At this point, there’s no going back. This is my last year, my last go around, and I’m going to do what I have to do to get it out, everybody. And it’s not about making friends, about winning games."

