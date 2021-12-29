WATCH: Mario Goodrich with crazy pick-six after volleyball style play

The tip-drill is taught for a reason in football.

Late in the third quarter against Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl, Clemson had a volleyball/tip-drill that resulted in cornerback Mario Goodrich intercepting the football and returning it 21 yards for a touchdown.

The score extended Clemson's lead to 20-3 with 4:01 left in the third quarter.

Clemson's last touchdown on an interception was Derion Kendrick against Florida State in 2019.