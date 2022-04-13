|
WATCH: Mario Goodrich NFL draft tape
Check out highlights of former Clemson cornerback Mario Goodrich for the upcoming NFL draft, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.
Video Description: Clemson defensive back Mario Goodrich will be a welcomed addition to the lucky team that selects him in the 2022 NFL Draft. The 2021 first-team All-ACC selection finished his career with 84.0 tackles, and 20 passes defended including 5 interceptions.
Tags: Clemson Football, Mario Goodrich