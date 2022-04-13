WATCH: Mario Goodrich NFL draft tape
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Apr 13, Wed 07:48

Check out highlights of former Clemson cornerback Mario Goodrich for the upcoming NFL draft, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson defensive back Mario Goodrich will be a welcomed addition to the lucky team that selects him in the 2022 NFL Draft. The 2021 first-team All-ACC selection finished his career with 84.0 tackles, and 20 passes defended including 5 interceptions.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Mario Goodrich NFL draft tape
WATCH: Mario Goodrich NFL draft tape
Tigers total 14 hits to rout Spartans at Fluor Field
Tigers total 14 hits to rout Spartans at Fluor Field
Clemson softball completes season sweep of Gamecocks
Clemson softball completes season sweep of Gamecocks
WATCH: Elite QB Christopher Vizzina announces Clemson commitment to Dabo Swinney
WATCH: Elite QB Christopher Vizzina announces Clemson commitment to Dabo Swinney
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest