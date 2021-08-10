WATCH: Lyn-J Dixon ranked as a top-five ACC running back
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Aug 10, Tue 08:43

Check out the following video discussing the top five ACC running backs including Lyn-J Dixon, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: The ACC is known for putting out elite running backs year after year and 2021 should be no different. Clemson's Lyn-J Dixon looks to keep the tradition of top-notch running backs going for the Tigers. Zonovan Knight has been a monster out of the backfield for the Wolfpack and looks to build on momentum from last season, and Jahmyr Gibbs showed that he's got what it takes to succeed at a high level last year.

