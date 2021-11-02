WATCH: Louisville coach previews Clemson matchup
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, November 2, 2021, 3:45 PM
Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield held his weekly press conference Tuesday and talked about his team's ACC matchup with Clemson on Saturday night.

"They're used to winning, he said. "This year, they have not done as well as they have done in the past when you think about it because they were so dominant the last seven or eight years, and this year, they've had a lot of close games, and they've lost a few," Satterfield said. "Offensively, they've not put up the numbers they've been used to putting up. They have a lot of new players on that side of the ball. Defensively, they're still one of the best defenses in the country."

Satterfield hopes that his crowd will bring it against the Tigers.

"We're excited about the opportunity of hosting these guys and playing at 7:30, and looking forward to having a great crowd here, a crowd that we can feed off this weekend," Satterfield said. "We'll need it."

