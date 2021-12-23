WATCH: Life in the League, featuring Clemson's NFL stars
Clemson athletics takes you behind the scenes into what life is like for the Tigers in the NFL in its new series entitled, 'Life in the League.'

Former Clemson players featured include Tee Higgins, Tyler Shatley, Tremayne Anchrum, Shaq Lawson, Dexter Lawrence, John Simpson and Hunter Renfrow.

Check it out below:

