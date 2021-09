WATCH: Kirby Smart reacts to win over Clemson

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke to the media following his team's 10-3 victory over No. 3 Clemson on Saturday night.

"We played to our standard," Smart said. "I'm just really proud of the guys and how hard they played. That is a really good football team (Clemson)."