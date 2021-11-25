WATCH: Kelly Bryant sends audition tape to NFL as a WR prospect
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, November 25, 2021, 7:14 PM
Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant is still grinding to make it in the NFL.

The in-state talent has been working out on his receiver skills and his representatives recently sent a video to NFL teams to show off his route running and athleticism.

Pretty impressive video by Bryant of his smooth transition in and out of cuts.

Best of luck to Bryant on continuing his dream of playing in the NFL.

Bryant played four seasons at Clemson throwing for nearly 3,000 yards and 13 touchdowns to go along with 665 rushing yards and another 11 touchdowns in 14 games.

The South Carolina native transferred to Missouri prior to the 2019 season where he would play 10 games and passed for over 2,000 yards and 15 touchdowns with another 242 yards on the ground and one touchdown.

