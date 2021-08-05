WATCH: Justyn Ross ranked as a top-five ACC receiver

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out the following video discussing the top five ACC receivers including Justyn Ross, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: There are a number of wide receivers returning to the ACC for the 2021 season. Among the top returning wide receivers, Boston College's Zay Flowers proved to be one of the most explosive players in the ACC. Wake Forest's Jaquarii Roberson led the ACC in yards per game in 2020 and looks to improve upon that production. Clemson gets a major lift in the return of Justyn Ross. Ross missed all of 2020 due to an injury, and now he is back and looks to regain his standing as one of the most feared wideouts in the ACC. Miami's Mike Harley really started to show a strong connection with D'Eriq King in the second half of last season, while Pitt's Jordan Addison showed a lot of promise in his freshman season.