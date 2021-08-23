WATCH: Justyn Ross ranked as a top-five ACC player

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson receiver Justyn Ross was named the No. 5 ranked ACC player for the 2021 season according to the following video, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson's Justyn Ross was one of the most feared and productive wide receivers in college football prior to missing the 2020 season due to injury. Now, he is back and ready to be a leader for the Tigers. Ross has an incredible mix of both size and speed. His speed made him one of the best deep-ball threats in the country, while his 6'4" size allowed him to body out defenders on contested balls.