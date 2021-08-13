WATCH: Justyn Ross on his return to practice - "I'm ready to play"

TigerNet Staff by

Preseason All-American receiver Justyn Ross returned to the Clemson practice fields Friday and he detailed this next stage of his journey.

Ross made his official return on Jervey Meadows, starting in a 5-day acclimation period after getting out of COVID-19 protocol and being cleared medically last week after sitting out last season after surgery for a congenital fusion in his neck and spine.

"I'm ready to play," the former freshman All-American said Friday.

Check out more from Ross and his big return below:

Justyn Ross says that they have explained the injury risk to him but says he is in God's hands. pic.twitter.com/uaRhYisicL — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) August 13, 2021

Justyn Ross: Going to be fun to play against DK (DB Derion Kendrick). He is one of my best friends. — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) August 13, 2021

The shortest trip of a very long ride. pic.twitter.com/mzsizVGHe5 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) August 13, 2021

There's joy on Jervey Meadows when 8?? is ??.#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/atUZl0idFa — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) August 13, 2021