WATCH: Justyn Ross on his return to practice - "I'm ready to play"
by - Friday, August 13, 2021, 1:02 PM
Ross got full clearance to return to action last week after practicing in a limited fashion over the offseason.
Ross got full clearance to return to action last week after practicing in a limited fashion over the offseason.

Preseason All-American receiver Justyn Ross returned to the Clemson practice fields Friday and he detailed this next stage of his journey.

Ross made his official return on Jervey Meadows, starting in a 5-day acclimation period after getting out of COVID-19 protocol and being cleared medically last week after sitting out last season after surgery for a congenital fusion in his neck and spine.

"I'm ready to play," the former freshman All-American said Friday.

Check out more from Ross and his big return below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: Justyn Ross on his return to practice - "I'm ready to play"
WATCH: Justyn Ross on his return to practice - "I'm ready to play"
Two Clemson coaches make ESPN top-100 coaches ranking
Two Clemson coaches make ESPN top-100 coaches ranking
WATCH: James Skalski ranked as a top 20 ACC player
WATCH: James Skalski ranked as a top 20 ACC player
Clemson makes final group for elite TE target
Clemson makes final group for elite TE target
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest