WATCH: Jordan McFadden ranked as a top 20 ACC player
|Saturday, August 14, 2021, 8:30 AM- -
Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden was named the No. 16 ranked ACC player for the 2021 season according to the following video, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.
Video Description: Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden is a fast rising prospect, and an anchor on the Tigers' offensive line. The 6'2" 300 pounder is rated as the #6 returning offensive tackle according to Pro Football Focus. Last season he garnered an 83.5 grade from them, placing him 11th among "Power 5" offensive tackles.
