WATCH: James Skalski reacts to playing his final game at Clemson
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Dec 30, Thu 10:01
Skalski was impressed by the Clemson defense

Six-year linebacker James Skalski was injured in the first half of Clemson's 20-13 win over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Wednesday night.

The veteran linebacker had to watch from the sidelines but stayed involved by coaching the younger linebackers as they came off the field.

Skalski said it was a tough way to end his collegiate career.

"It's upsetting," he said about getting injured. "Everyone wants that fairy tale ending but it is something that I have been dealing with for a while (heel injury). I did everything I could to get on the field but couldn't. Really proud of the guys on how they played. I thought we played great on defense. It was good to see."

He went on to say that he will pursue his NFL dream but once that door is closed, he might try to dip his foot into coaching.

More Skalski:

