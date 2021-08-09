WATCH: James Skalski ranked No. 1 ACC linebacker

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out the following video discussing the top five ACC linebackers including Baylon Spector and James Skalski, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: The linebacker is the heart of the defense and an extension of the coach on the field. They take on the responsibility of making sure everyone is in the right spot, and ready for action. The ACC has incredible linebackers returning that will be among the nation's finest. Clemson's James Skalski and Baylon Spector, and UVA's Nick Jackson are just a few of the incredible LB's in the conference this season.