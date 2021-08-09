WATCH: James Skalski ranked No. 1 ACC linebacker
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Aug 9, Mon 08:33

Check out the following video discussing the top five ACC linebackers including Baylon Spector and James Skalski, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: The linebacker is the heart of the defense and an extension of the coach on the field. They take on the responsibility of making sure everyone is in the right spot, and ready for action. The ACC has incredible linebackers returning that will be among the nation's finest. Clemson's James Skalski and Baylon Spector, and UVA's Nick Jackson are just a few of the incredible LB's in the conference this season.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: James Skalski ranked No. 1 ACC linebacker
WATCH: James Skalski ranked No. 1 ACC linebacker
WATCH: Jaguars camp highlights featuring Trevor Lawrence
WATCH: Jaguars camp highlights featuring Trevor Lawrence
No. 1-ranked RB has Clemson in top schools
No. 1-ranked RB has Clemson in top schools
Former Clemson OL signs with Bears
Former Clemson OL signs with Bears
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest