WATCH: James Skalski ranked as a top 20 ACC player
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, August 13, 2021, 8:49 AM

Clemson linebacker James Skalski was named the No. 17 ranked ACC player for the 2021 season according to the following video, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson linebacker James Skalski is one of the most feared defenders in the ACC. He was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2020 after racking up 44.0 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss while battling through injuries. He is regarded as one of the hardest working, toughest, best leaders in all of college football.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Two Clemson coaches make ESPN top-100 coaches ranking
Two Clemson coaches make ESPN top-100 coaches ranking
WATCH: Justyn Ross on his return to practice - "I'm ready to play"
WATCH: Justyn Ross on his return to practice - "I'm ready to play"
WATCH: James Skalski ranked as a top 20 ACC player
WATCH: James Skalski ranked as a top 20 ACC player
Clemson makes final group for elite TE target
Clemson makes final group for elite TE target
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest