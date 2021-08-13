WATCH: James Skalski ranked as a top 20 ACC player

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson linebacker James Skalski was named the No. 17 ranked ACC player for the 2021 season according to the following video, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson linebacker James Skalski is one of the most feared defenders in the ACC. He was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2020 after racking up 44.0 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss while battling through injuries. He is regarded as one of the hardest working, toughest, best leaders in all of college football.