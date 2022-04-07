WATCH: James Skalski NFL draft tape
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Apr 7, Thu 14:46

Check out highlights of former Clemson linebacker James Skalski in the following video, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson's James Skalski was a fixture in their defense over the last 3 seasons. He is one of the underrated prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft that could wind up a steal for a lucky team. Skalski was a two-time All-ACC recipient who amassed 310.0 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss and 10.0 sacks during his career.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Latest odds on Clemson to win 2022 CFP national championship
Latest odds on Clemson to win 2022 CFP national championship
WATCH: James Skalski NFL draft tape
WATCH: James Skalski NFL draft tape
Tigers head to No. 6 Notre Dame
Tigers head to No. 6 Notre Dame
2022 Clemson spring game rosters unveiled
2022 Clemson spring game rosters unveiled
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest