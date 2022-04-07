|
WATCH: James Skalski NFL draft tape
Check out highlights of former Clemson linebacker James Skalski in the following video, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.
Video Description: Clemson's James Skalski was a fixture in their defense over the last 3 seasons. He is one of the underrated prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft that could wind up a steal for a lucky team. Skalski was a two-time All-ACC recipient who amassed 310.0 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss and 10.0 sacks during his career.
