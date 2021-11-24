WATCH: James Skalski emotional after being asked about his dad

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Linebacker James Skalski has been a fan favorite at Clemson.

His time is dwindling down even though it seems like he has been in Tiger Town for at least a decade as he will play his final regular-season game against South Carolina on Saturday night.

Skalski was asked on Tuesday what advice his father John would have given him about his final playing moments if he had the opportunity.

"He would just say enjoy it, Skalski said. "It (playing career) happens just like that."

Skalski's father passed away midway through James' freshman campaign in 2016.

"I would just tell him thank you," an emotional Skalski said.