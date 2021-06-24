WATCH: Jaguars breakdown on what makes Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne special
by - Thursday, June 24, 2021, 11:11 AM

The Jacksonville Jaguars did an advanced video breakdown of what their fans can expect from their rookie duo of former Clemson teammates Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne.

Former New York Jets and Jaguars defender Jeff Lageman went through a two-part look at Lawrence's game:

Lageman's Etienne look published on Thursday:

